OKA principals walk out before Musalia Mudavadi's 'earthquake' announcement

The arrival of members of parliament (MPs) allied to Deputy President William Ruto saw One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals walk out of the Bomas of Kenya venue even before Mudavadi had gotten to the podium to speak.

The walkout, which has been viewed as a protest, was staged by Wiper party leader & former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and KANU party leader & Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

They seemed to have been aggravated by the presence of their perceived political rival DP Ruto and MPs allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

UDA MPs who were seen at the venue include former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Nixon Korir (Lang'ata) and former Kibra parliamentary candidate from Jubilee party, MacDonald Mariga.

Musalia's Earthquake Announcement

The ANC National Delegates Conference had earlier announced that Mudavadi would be the party's flag bearer in the upcoming presidential election.

The delegates also mandated the party leader to, "negotiate and enter into any pre- or post-election agreement," on behalf of the party.

Mudavadi's announcement has been preempted by the attendance of Deputy President William Ruto at the venue just moments before the ANC party leader arrived.