OKA principals walk out before Musalia Mudavadi's 'earthquake' announcement

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi during Bomas of Kenya convention
Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi during Bomas of Kenya convention

There has been a dramatic walkout at the much anticipated, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi's 'earthquake' event.

The arrival of members of parliament (MPs) allied to Deputy President William Ruto saw One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals walk out of the Bomas of Kenya venue even before Mudavadi had gotten to the podium to speak.

The walkout, which has been viewed as a protest, was staged by Wiper party leader & former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and KANU party leader & Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

They seemed to have been aggravated by the presence of their perceived political rival DP Ruto and MPs allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

UDA MPs who were seen at the venue include former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Nixon Korir (Lang'ata) and former Kibra parliamentary candidate from Jubilee party, MacDonald Mariga.

Musalia's Earthquake Announcement

The ANC National Delegates Conference had earlier announced that Mudavadi would be the party's flag bearer in the upcoming presidential election.

The delegates also mandated the party leader to, "negotiate and enter into any pre- or post-election agreement," on behalf of the party.

Mudavadi's announcement has been preempted by the attendance of Deputy President William Ruto at the venue just moments before the ANC party leader arrived.

More to follow...

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

OKA principals walk out before Musalia Mudavadi's 'earthquake' announcement

OKA principals walk out before Musalia Mudavadi's 'earthquake' announcement

