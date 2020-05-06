Kenyans on social media have reacted with anger after a letter by a senior Ministry of Health officer was leaked, proving special treatment for Dr Lucy Muthoni Kambuni, one of the people returning to Kenya from London.

Dr Kambuni, who is a prominent city lawyer, was exempted from the government requirement that all Kenyans returning from a foreign country be placed on a mandatory quarantine at a government-designated facility.

Instead, government officials were directed to pick her up at the airport and chauffer her to her Runda home where she will quarantine for 14 days.

"The above named is scheduled to travel from London on May 4, 2020. She has been tested and is Covid-19 negative. Approval has been granted for her to be quarantined at her home in Runda Estate."

"Upon arrival at JKIA, she will be picked up by Sgt Julius Mwenda via Vehciel Reg No. GKB044M (KCQ007Z) and moved to her home where she will be monitored by Dr Fred Kamuni of the Ministry of Health working at KNH," the letter read in part and is signed by Dr Francis Kuria, acting Director of Public Health.

Dr Lucy Kambuni is a distinguished lawyer who, alongside Paul Muite, acted for the IEBC during the 2017 presidential petition filed at teh Supreme Court.

In 2018, she was appointed to the permanent advisory committee of the International Criminal Court (ICC) where she will serve until 2021.