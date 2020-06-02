United States Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter on Tuesday afternoon issued a response to protesters who had camped outside his residence for most of the morning.

The protesters were seen holding up placards with various anti-racism sentiments relating to the killing of 46-year-old African-American man, George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.

In a video posted on his verified Twitter handle, the Ambassador stated "I hear you".

US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter

"I hear you. Whether virtually online or even standing peacefully in front of our embassy, I hear you.

"The actions of the police officers in the killing of George Floyd were poor and must result to justice and accountability for those responsible. while no actions can bring Floyd back to his family, the officers involved have been arrested and both the Minnesota state and national judicial systems are in the midst of a full investigation," he stated.

He further condemned the actions of the officers involved in the killing while emphasizing that the law was the best way to get justice for the victim and the black community.