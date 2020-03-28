The number of Kenyans who have succumbed to Coronavirus rose to two following the death of a Kenyan who was based in the United States.

Media reports indicate that the man identified as Laban Kimungu breathed his last on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Nation reports that the deceased was based in Massachusetts, US where he died while undergoing treatment with his family confirming that he had an underlying health problem at the time of his death.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during one of the briefings on Covid-19.

The first death in the country was announced by Health CS mutahi Kagwe on Thursday.

The man has since been identified as engineer Maurice Khisa Namiinda who passsed on shortly after returning from a work trip in South Africa.

Maurice Khisa Namiinda

As was first reported by The Standard, the diseased was the founder and director of Gibb Consulting Engineers Ltd and had a history of diabetes that required medical attention from time to time.