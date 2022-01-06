US issues travel advisory against Kenya, amid al Shabab attacks

The warning comes after six people were killed and homes torched in an attack carried out by al Shabab gunmen on Monday in Widhu Majembeni area, Lamu.

In a notice dated January 4, 2022, the US Embassy in Nairobi said there was the potential for increased crime and acts of violent extremism in Kenya.

"Reconsider travel to Kenya due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Kenya due to crime, terrorism, health issues, and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk," the issue read in part.

It adds that one "should not travel to Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism. Areas of Turkana County due to crime."

Kenyan security forces guard the US embassy in Nairobi.

Terrorist attacks have occurred with little or no warning, targeting Kenyan and foreign government facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, hotels, resorts, markets/shopping malls, and places of worship.

"Terrorist acts have included armed assaults, suicide operations, bomb/grenade attacks, and kidnappings," stated the Embassy.

The warning comes only days to the third anniversary of the Dusit D2 attack. On January 15th, 2019, Al Shabab put the whole country to an abrupt stop when they invaded one of Nairobi's popular business premises.

AFP

According to CCTV footage released during the investigations, five Al Shabaab attackers stormed the Dusit D2 complex, killing more than 20 individuals.