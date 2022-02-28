The American government has warned civilian airlines to be cautious when using the popular aviation route through northeastern Kenya and Somalia.
Al-Shabaab can hit planes at low altitudes, US warns Kenyans
The weapon often used is a "man portable air defense systems"
According to the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) Al-Shabaab remains in possession of weapons capable of hitting aircraft at low altitudes of up to 25,000 feet, putting at risk arrival and departure phases of flights.
“Such weapons could target aircraft at low altitudes, including during the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or target airports and aircraft on the ground, especially at airfields located east of 40 degrees east longitude,” read a statement in part.
Flights operating between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, India and other far East countries often use that route that passes through counties such as Garissa as they exit into neighbouring Somalia.
US confirms carrying airstrikes against Al-Shabaab
The warning comes after the US government recently conducted an airstrike in Somalia targeting the al-Qaeda linked group.
The airstrike by the U.S. Africa Command Forces, the first in 2022 after the Trump administration withdrew its troops from Somalia, targeted Al-Shabaab fighters in Dububle after they attacked Somali partner forces on Tuesday, February 22.
The U.S Africa Command pointed out that the Somali Federal Government and the U.S. prided themselves in fighting Al-Shabaab to prevent the deaths of civilians, unlike the group which regularly conducts indiscriminate attacks on civilian population.
Al-Shabaab has publicly declared intent to conduct attacks in retaliation for Kenya’s counter-terrorism operations in Somalia, which it conducts as part of the African Union Mission (Amisom).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke