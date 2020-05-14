A probox was retrieved on Wednesday night after it plunged into the Indian Ocean.

A video shared online showed the vehicle being retrieved from the Old Kilifi Channel.

Kilifi County Rapid Response Team helped with the rescue mission.

Reports indicated that the passengers had disembarked from the vehicle before it began to sink.

Likoni channel accident

Kenyans have demanded quick rescue operations at various crossing channels following the gruesome death of Miriam Kigenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu who drowned after their vehicle slid off the ramp of a ferry on the Likoni Channel.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement over the incident assured the family that they would make every effort to ensure no such incident occurs again.

Retrieval of the Vehicle that plunged at the Likoni channel (Photo courtesy: Levi Mashru)

Some of the measures outlined by the President include building a bridge across the Likoni channel and building the Dongo Kundu bypass to ease movement between the South Coast and Mombasa Island.

He also fired the entire Kenya ferry Services board led by the chairperson, former Taita Taveta senator Dan Mwazo following the ferry incident.