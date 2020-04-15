Renowned Swahili author and journalist Ken Walibora is dead.

Reports have intimated that the renowned Swahili journalist was hit by a matatu on Landhies road in Nairobi.

Dr Walibora was a Swahili news anchor at Nation Media's NTV and also lecturered at the Riara University.

He is popularly known for his critically acclaimed Swahili novels Siku Njema and Kidagaaa Kimemwozea.

Dr Walibora worked as a high school language teacher, then a probation officer and later on joined the broadcast media world where he was a news editor, newscaster, translator, football commentator.

He holds a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies with an emphasis on world literature.