Veteran politician Charles Rubia has died at his Karen home in Nairobi.

The news of the passing of the the first African mayor of Nairobi, was confirmed by Murang'a Senator Irungu Kangata.

Rubia was detained with the late Kenneth Matiba during the quest for multiparty democracy.

The veteran politician led the calls for multi-party democracy and was subsequently detained by President Daniel Moi's administration.

He was released from detention after one year, and has been in poor health since.