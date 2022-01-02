RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Update: Charles Njonjo cremated in Nairobi

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

He did not want funeral-related fanfare - family says

Charles Njonjo, Duke of Kabeteshire dies on January 2, 2022 at age 101
Charles Njonjo, Duke of Kabeteshire dies on January 2, 2022 at age 101

President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed the death of Kenya's first Attorney General, the proclaimed Duke of Kabeteshire, Mr Charles Njonjo, just days before his 102nd birthday.

Recommended articles

In a statement released by State House, President Kenyatta conveyed that Njonjo had passed away on the morning of January 2, 2022.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have this morning, Sunday 2nd January 2022, received the sad and heartbreaking news of the passing away of Hon. Charles Mugane Njonjo.

"Hon. Njonjo, the only surviving member of Kenya's independence Cabinet, passed away peacefully at 5am this morning at the age of 101 years," the statement read.

Kenya's first African Chief Justice Kitili Mwendwa (L) with Jomo Kenyatta and Charles Njonjo
Kenya's first African Chief Justice Kitili Mwendwa (L) with Jomo Kenyatta and Charles Njonjo Pulse Live Kenya

The statement went on to convey the President's condolence message to the bereaved family, noting that the nation owed their patriarch a debt of gratitude.

"The passing away of Hon. Njonjo is a big blow not only to his immediate family, friends and relatives but to all Kenyans and indeed, the entire African continent because of his leading role in the founding of the Kenyan nation at independence.

Jeremiah Kiereini pictured here alongside former Attorney General Charles Njonjo who was also his business partner
Jeremiah Kiereini pictured here alongside former Attorney General Charles Njonjo who was also his business partner Jeremiah Kiereini pictured here alongside former Attorney General Charles Njonjo who was also his business partner Pulse Live Kenya

"As a nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to Hon. Njonjo and his generation of independence era leaders for their selfless contribution to the laying of the solid foundation upon which our country continues to thrive. Kenya's progressive constitutional and legal regime owes its robustness to Hon. Njonjo's splendid work when he served as the country's first post-independence Attorney General between 1963 and 1979, and as Constitutional Affairs Minister between 1980 and 1983.

"On behalf of the Kenyan nation, my family and on my own behalf, I send deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Hon. Njonjo, and indeed all Kenyans," bemoaned President Kenyatta.

Photo of a young President Uhuru Kenyatta, handheld by his father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta as they walk side by side with former Attorney General Charles Njonjo
Photo of a young President Uhuru Kenyatta, handheld by his father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta as they walk side by side with former Attorney General Charles Njonjo Pulse Live Kenya

Within the early hours of Sunday morning, the family confirmed that Sir Njonjo had been cremated at the Kariokor Crematorium.

"He didn’t want funeral-related fanfare. He wanted to be cremated almost immediately after death. So we have fulfilled his wish," a family member identified as Mr Ngini confirmed to reporters.

Charles Njonjo and his Pinstriped Suits

The centenarian gained a name for himself, resembling a legend's, for his love of pinstriped, three-piece suits, he almost wore them exclusively and they became his trademark.

It would later emerge that he owned only 20 suits of the kind and had custom-made the pinstripes to bear his initials, "CN" running continuously through the threading of each of the thin white stripes.

A mishap during importation of the suits from London in 1988 made the former AG Kenya's first post-independence State officer to have his private life investigated.

In 2020, when Njonjo marked his 100th birthday, a section of Kenyans called on him to show off the suits one more time after a rare public appearance.

Njonjo and his family had taken a hiking trip to Uganda to mark the 100 fete and had donned practical clothes for the event, but Kenyans would have none of it.

One commentator questioned: "Where is Sir Charles Njonjo trademark suit?"

Charles Njonjo, Duke of Kabeteshire dies on January 2, 2022 at age 101
Charles Njonjo, Duke of Kabeteshire dies on January 2, 2022 at age 101 Pulse Live Kenya

He would have been marking his 102nd birthday on January 23, 2022.

Sir Njonjo will be remembered by both the older and younger generations of Kenyans for being an outspoken leader even in the latter years of his influence in the country's politics.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Update: Charles Njonjo cremated in Nairobi

Update: Charles Njonjo cremated in Nairobi

Grisly Eldoret-Webuye highway accident claims 8 lives

Grisly Eldoret-Webuye highway accident claims 8 lives

MP speaks for the first time after recovery from poisoning incident

MP speaks for the first time after recovery from poisoning incident

Itumbi speaks after being discharged from hospital

Itumbi speaks after being discharged from hospital

Journalist becomes first person with face tattoo to present primetime news

Journalist becomes first person with face tattoo to present primetime news

Uhuru's new year message to Kenyans [Full Video]

Uhuru's new year message to Kenyans [Full Video]

President Uhuru receives Moderna booster shot at State House [Photos]

President Uhuru receives Moderna booster shot at State House [Photos]

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Kenya in January

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Kenya in January

New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

Trending

Dennis Itumbi’s message to his abductors from his ICU bed

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

Court freezes Sh49M sent by Belgian billionaire to another Kenyan woman

Belgian billionaire Marc De Mesel

New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and an injured Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros

Moses Kuria’s response after netizens linked him to Chris Msando’s 2017 murder

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria