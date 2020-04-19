A video has surfaced showing a group of young Kenyans using the guise of an ambulance to party hard past the 7pm-5am curfew.

One of the brats went as far as recording the video of him and his rowdy friends engaging in drunk stunts while aboard the ambulance.

The video went viral with many condemning the actions of the brats, and calling on the Ministry of Health to act.

Activist Boniface Mwangi said the ambulance and a parademic were called in by a high ranking Kenya Red Cross official to go pick up their bosses son.

"Yesterday a @KenyaRedCross ambulance driver and a paramedic were called by their boss past the curfew to go pick a patient. The patient was their bosses son and his drunk friends and the mission was to take them home. Here is a video shared by the kids. Over to you @MOH_Kenya," Boniface Mwangi tweeted.

The Kenya Red Cross' ambulance division, E-Plus Ambulances, said it does not condone such behaviour and promised to have the matter investigated.

"Our attention has been drawn to this. We note this with regret. E-plus does not condone inappropriate use of ambulance services away from the main use which is Emergency Service Provision. We are investigating the matter and are taking the necessary action," the ambulance service stated.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has called on Kenyans to be self-disciplined - citing a number of cases where mischievous people have gone to great but risky lengths to beat the government measures meant to protect the spread of coronavirus.

Kagwe had last week complained of a group that hired an ambulance to take them to a party but were fortunately arrested.

On Saturday, Kagwe decried the case of a group that carried an empty coffin and tricked authorities to exit the Nairobi Metropolitan area and travel all the way to Homa Bay where they were apprehended.

The driver of the vehicle became the first Covid19 patient in Homa Bay.

Here is a video of the incident, courtesy of Boniface Mwangi: