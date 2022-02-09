Eric Omondi camping at Parliament in a cage, goes on hunger strike [Video]

Omondi was delivered in a clear cage at the Kenya Parliament buildings by bodyguards.

The cage was emblazoned in red letters with 'Play 75% Kenyan' in line with his plea. He affirmed that he would not leave the place until the push for 75 per cent local music on radio and TV becomes a reality.

“I have just checked into Parliament buildings and I will stay here as long as it takes to pass the play 75% Kenyan. I am officially declaring a hunger strike, if I have to stay here for two months so be it. If I die here of hunger so be it,” Omondi stated in a captioned video posted on his social media.

In a separate video, Dagoretti South Member of Parliament (MP), John Kiarie (KJ) could be seen conversing with the caged comedian.

KJ is himself one of Kenya's most celebrated and nationally honoured comedians from the early 2000s. KJ was part of the renowned Redykyulass comedy trio which also comprised Walter Mong'are and Tony Njuguna.

“When we saw this we had to step out and find out what is it that Eric is saying, but your visit to Parliament is very timely because there is an amendment bill coming up, the Copyright Bill.

"Please understand the industry and know that the industry is bigger than Skiza tune only. We have visual and performing artistes who need to be heard. We are taking the challenge to Parliament,” MP John Kiarie said.

Omondi used MP Kiarie’s visit to his cage to call upon other MPs to follow suit.

“Kenyans tell your MPS they have until 4:00 p.m. to visit this stand those who will not will be voted out! Mark my words. I will ensure every MP that does not visit me and commit will be campaigned against,” Omondi stated.

Adhering to his call, MPs Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Anthony Kiai Githiaka (Mukurweini) and David Ole Sankok (Nominated) visited Omondi's cage, with promises to help fight for Kenyan artistes.

“We are pushing as much as we can, so that our artistes are heard more on TV. I’m a member of the ICT committee that is more involved with content and its production,” the Lari legislator said.

“We are in total support of you and we will open for you. I belong to the Labor and social welfare committee," Sankok added.