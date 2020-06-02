President Uhuru Kenyatta and special AU envoy Raila Odinga have sparked online discussions following the release of a CCTV footage of them out at night during curfew hours.

In the video, the two are seen alighting from what is believed to have been a black Toyota Probox vehicle at Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi.

After alighting, the two are seen moving aside and walking a few paces on the pavement while in conversation before getting back into the Probox and driving off.

A time stamp on the CCTV footage indicates that the night mission took place at around 25 minutes past 8 pm.

What were Uhuru and Raila up to?

The video was shared on social media platforms sparking discussions over what the handshake partners may have been up to.

Some speculated that the two may have been "inspecting recent developments in the Nairobi Metropolitan area" while others made fan of the occurrence.