Uhuru tears into DP Ruto for 8 minutes straight [Full Video]

President Kenyatta was speaking in Mombasa on Monday February 7 when he unleashed a bare-knuckle response in a tirade which lasted about eight minutes.

The president started by accusing his deputy of taking credit for government projects and criticising the same administration.

Pulse Live Kenya

Signalling the start of an active political season, the head of state said that he had implored DP Ruto, together with his allies, to shelve their ambitions and focus on delivering promises but they turned a deaf ear.

“They remind me every day that I have only one vote and that is okay. Our party Jubilee has been working and I won’t get tired of telling people and asking them to vote for Jubilee and other like-minded people who want to work.

“Some people want to eat and breath politics day and night. I tried to convince them to focus on delivering first but I was told I don’t have the power to stop them and I gave up. I told them if that is what you have decided go right ahead, I will work with those who want to work,” President Kenyatta said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta to join election campaigns

He also said that despite having only one vote, he would not hesitate to advise the country on who he trusts to take the reigns in the coming election.

President Kenyatta announced that he will join the conversations on who is best suited to be elected into office, an indication that he will soon be seen on the campaign trail.

Over the weekend, DP accused the head of state of sponsoring Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

"My friend Uhuru Kenyatta, spare us the kitendawili (riddle) experiment, spare us your project, the country of Kenya cannot afford the kitendawili project. We have supported you for many years but we are telling you this country will not accept your project which is meant to destroy this country," the DP stated on January 29.

President Kenyatta said that Ruto’s camp had decided to double down on attacks against him because they had realised that they were up against formidable force.