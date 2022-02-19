Teen in Vihiga nailed to a tree for allegedly stealing a radio

According to an occurrence book entry (OB) seen by this writer, the police were called around 4:00 p.m. on Friday February 18, by North Izava Location chief Evans Endesha who informed them of the heinous act.

The Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) quickly identified the location of the crime and dispatched officers to respond to the call of duty.

“Police visited the scene and found that an adult, whose name is Collins Sambaya, had been injured by one Elvis Irime. The suspect had nailed Sambaya to a tree on allegation that the victim stole his radio,” read the report filed under OB Number 07/18/02/2022.

Police stated that the alleged assailant, Irime, fled the scene upon noticing increased police surveillance in the area. At the time of publishing, efforts to trace him were yet to yield results.