Teen in Vihiga nailed to a tree for allegedly stealing a radio

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The suspect fled the scene once he spotted police officers

The suspect Elvis Irime accused the victim Collins Sambaya, of stealing his radio. [Courtesy]
In a devastating scene, police in Sabatia, Vihiga County, found a 19-year-old man identified as Collins Sambaya impaled to a tree on allegations that he had stolen a radio set.

According to an occurrence book entry (OB) seen by this writer, the police were called around 4:00 p.m. on Friday February 18, by North Izava Location chief Evans Endesha who informed them of the heinous act.

The Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) quickly identified the location of the crime and dispatched officers to respond to the call of duty.

“Police visited the scene and found that an adult, whose name is Collins Sambaya, had been injured by one Elvis Irime. The suspect had nailed Sambaya to a tree on allegation that the victim stole his radio,” read the report filed under OB Number 07/18/02/2022.

Police stated that the alleged assailant, Irime, fled the scene upon noticing increased police surveillance in the area. At the time of publishing, efforts to trace him were yet to yield results.

“The victim was rescued and rushed to Vihiga County Referral Hospital, where he is receiving treatment and is currently in a stable condition,” added the police report.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

