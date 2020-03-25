Vocal pastor Godfrey Migwi has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to urge top government officials to take a pay cut before he issues a lockdown.

In a statement to the church, Migwi observed that the number of cases of persons infected by Covid-19 was increasing by the day and in the coming days a lot of funds will be needed to help Kenyan households.

"My opinion sir (Uhuru Kenyatta) is to urge all civil servants starting with you, your deputy, Governors and all others take a salary pay cut by half and help the less fortunate," Migwi opined.

Bishop Godfrey Migwi

Lockdown

The clergyman called on the President to lock down the country in an attempt to minimise the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"... as we continue to fight this battle President need come up with a lockdown idea which is not favourable to us but we must swallow the bitter pills for a while than burying our loved ones," pastor Migwi stated.

"Please our dear president now stamp your authority and shut every mall, shop, markets, petro and gas stations," he continued.

Help the less fortunate

The clergyman urged Kenyans to avoid movement, especially to upcountry since there is a big population of the elderly in the rural areas.

___8810332___2018___9___4___16___Migwi

"... you need to stop every movement in towns and in villages ferrying people need to stop for a while, every public transport needs to stop," Migwi stated.

He further called on church leaders to serve the people who worship with them and help them in this tough time.

"Again the church and religious leaders need to come up with a strategy of how they can reach their needy members who attend and always support with their little earnings in the church," he added.