Jubilee nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the night curfew and allow bars and restaurants to operate without time restrictions.

Omanga said thousands of Kenyans were struggling from the effects of the partial shut down of the economy as part of the Covid19 safety regulations.

She opined that the scheduled reopening of schools could wait but the curfew lift and reopening of bars was more urgent.

"Mr President Kenyans want you to open the economy today and allow thousands of struggling hustlers to resume work. Remove the curfew and allow bars, restaurants and hotels to operate w/o the constraint of time. Thousands of jobs lost will be recovered. Shule wachana nayo kwanza," the Senator said.

Kenyans have been waiting with anticipation, the resolutions of the national Covid-19 conference which President Kenyatta will chair today and which will determine when the way forward with regard to the curfew and reopening of other sectors of the economy.

The hospitality industry, particularly bars and lounges have been hard hit by the curfew and other restrictions that have been in place since March when Kenya recorded the first Covid19 case.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with bar owners associations, has recently been working on a pilot programme that would allow bars and lounges to reopen with safety measures being observed.

Two clubs in Nairobi, Green Club and Sabina Joy, have been operating as part of the test programme which was to pave way for nationwide reopening.