Mixed reactions as court orders 50-year jail term for transporting marijuana

Senior Magistrate Mugendi Nyagah in her ruling found Mohammed Oloo and Abraham Hassan guilty of trafficking marijuana worth Sh21 million.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two were arrested at Athibool in Wajir County in April 2021 as they transported the outlawed substance to Nairobi in a lorry that was disguised as one carrying building material.

“The lorry ferrying the consignment had been divided into compartments at the top, where the drug disguised as bags of cement was carefully concealed,” the DCI tweeted.

Hassan, who was out on bond, did not appear for the sentencing prompting a warrant of arrest to be issued by the court.

The owner of the lorry has been given 14 days to respond after the court was asked to have the lorry withheld by the government.

Lorry ferrying marijuana Pulse Live Kenya

The ruling has sparked mixed reactions from netizens

Njeri Waridi, a Twitter user responding to the post, said the sentence was absurd adding that the National Assembly should review the laws on marijuana and decriminalise it.

Wanjiru Chealsea sought clarification on why the court had opted to give a 50-year sentence over a narcotic that is in wide use as a recreational substance.

Another social media user defended the court and the DCI noting that legislators could make laws that could make farming and consumption of bhang legal.