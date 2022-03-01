A Wajir court has sentenced two men to 50 years behind bars with the option of a Sh63 million fine, for trafficking narcotics.
Mixed reactions as court orders 50-year jail term for transporting marijuana
The offenders were caught with marijuana valued at Sh21 million in bags disguised as cement
Senior Magistrate Mugendi Nyagah in her ruling found Mohammed Oloo and Abraham Hassan guilty of trafficking marijuana worth Sh21 million.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two were arrested at Athibool in Wajir County in April 2021 as they transported the outlawed substance to Nairobi in a lorry that was disguised as one carrying building material.
“The lorry ferrying the consignment had been divided into compartments at the top, where the drug disguised as bags of cement was carefully concealed,” the DCI tweeted.
Hassan, who was out on bond, did not appear for the sentencing prompting a warrant of arrest to be issued by the court.
The owner of the lorry has been given 14 days to respond after the court was asked to have the lorry withheld by the government.
The ruling has sparked mixed reactions from netizens
Njeri Waridi, a Twitter user responding to the post, said the sentence was absurd adding that the National Assembly should review the laws on marijuana and decriminalise it.
Wanjiru Chealsea sought clarification on why the court had opted to give a 50-year sentence over a narcotic that is in wide use as a recreational substance.
Another social media user defended the court and the DCI noting that legislators could make laws that could make farming and consumption of bhang legal.
“Don't blame the court or DCI for that; they are just obeying the law of the land. Talk to your legislator(s) who make laws; it is only MPs who can change the law to make farming, processing, sale and consumption of Bhang to be legalized,” the user only identified as Namuyu said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke