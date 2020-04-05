Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe has been hailed as one of the best managers of the coronavirus crisis globally.

In a publication dated 4-5 April 2020, The Wall Street Journal singled out Kenya, South Korea and the United Kingdom for leading the way in managing the coronavirus pandemic that has so far seen more than 1 million people infected with more than 50000 losing their lives.

Kagwe has been leading Kenya’s concerted effort to fight coronavirus, backed by an efficient collaboration between the government, the private sector, Non-Governmental organizations (NGOs) as well as Kenyans of good will.

The publication points out that in the wake of the crisis, the CS projects calmness, sharing and emphasizing on facts during his daily press briefings.

An excerpt from the publication reads that “Kenya’s unlikely Coronavirus hero is Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe, a businessman with an MBA who had been washed out of elective office. In politics, Mr. Kagwe was seen as a technocrat; too ordinary and emotionally distant. In his coronavirus briefings, these traits became assets.

“Mr Kagwe projects calm, emphasizes evidence and urges Kenyans to face facts, a style one senator described as “ a breathe of fresh air”. In a recent social media poll, Mr Kagwe’s crisis leadership was rated 8 out of 10.”

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe flanked by other state officials at a recent press briefing

Through regular press briefings, the CS has kept Kenyans updated on the rapidly-evolving situation, taking every available opportunity to urge Kenyans to adopt and embrace measures rolled out by the government to cut the spread of the virus.

Kenya’s government responded swiftly to the coronavirus crisis, setting up isolation facilities and giving several directives to cut down the spread of the virus.

The number of those infected stands at 126, with four fatalities.

Four others who had tested positive have since been discharged after testing negative.

At the front-line in the battle against the virus are medical practitioners who attend to those infected as well as suspected cases.