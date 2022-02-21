RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

List of guns in Wanjigi's possession.

Jimi Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI
Jimi Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has given ODM presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi 72 hours to surrender 10 firearms said to be in his possession.

Recommended articles

In a statement by the DCI, authorities said they had established that Wanjigi was holding the guns without a legitimate firearm license.

The businessman was also accused to failing to submit to an order by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i requiring all gun holders to be vetted afresh.

Jimi Wanjigi in court on Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Jimi Wanjigi in court on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"The Directorate has in the past few months conducted extensive investigations and established that you are in possession of firearms and ammunitions that are deemed to be illegally held.

"This criminal investigation has established that you hold 10 firearms of different makes and description as described herein below and which act of possession is in contravention of the Law," read the statement in part.

Authorities also raised concern that during the recent raid at Kwacha Group of Companies offices in Westlands, one of his body guards was found with a firearm.

"The said person disclosed that you had armed him as your bodyguard. It was later established that the said person is one Josephat Onyiego Mogendi, an Ex - GSU Officer previously attached to the elite RECCE Company.

"The establishment of the fact that the officer is an ex-GSU is an indication of a high - level scheme that you have congregated highly trained persons in the use of firearms for ulterior motives," the DCI accused Wanjigi.

Jimi Wanjigi
Jimi Wanjigi ece-auto-gen

The directorate also said that the whereabouts of the firearms in Wanjigi's possession were unknown, further serving as a risk that they could be used in criminal activities.

"The illegal holding of firearms and such massive amount of ammunition particularly at this time of heightened political activity could be used to commit a myriad of offences including but not limited to maiming and or killing of innocent persons or opponents," the DCI stated.

Some of the guns in Wanjigi's possession are primarily used by militay teams which raises suspicion on how he was able to obtain them.

The list of guns include, Glock pistols, ceska pistols, CQ rifle, one Gilboa rifle, one shotgun, one pistol and a long-barrelled rifle.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jubilee party, Uhuru on the spot over billboards splashed all over Nairobi

Jubilee party, Uhuru on the spot over billboards splashed all over Nairobi

Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI

Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI

Livondo summoned by DCI over Uhuru assassination statement

Livondo summoned by DCI over Uhuru assassination statement

Teacher killed in another Kerio Valley bandit attack

Teacher killed in another Kerio Valley bandit attack

Protests held in Nairobi over disappearance of Samson Teklemichael

Protests held in Nairobi over disappearance of Samson Teklemichael

Speaker Justin Muturi hits out at 'Handshake', calls it political bad manners

Speaker Justin Muturi hits out at 'Handshake', calls it political bad manners

Kenya on high alert as Malawi finds Africa’s first wild polio case in five years

Kenya on high alert as Malawi finds Africa’s first wild polio case in five years

Secretly recorded video of Gideon Moi filed in court

Secretly recorded video of Gideon Moi filed in court

Man who left home to seek greener pastures re-unites with family 42 years later

Man who left home to seek greener pastures re-unites with family 42 years later

Trending

Joho personally grants wife's request for a divorce

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho divorces forst wife, Italian Madina Giovanni Fazzini

What changed on my support for DP Ruto's presidential bid - Moses Kuria tells all

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

Pundits break down Stanley Livondo's alarming claim of attempts to eliminate Uhuru

Kakamega politician Stanley Livondo

Michelle Serut pays tribute to dad John Serut in emotional post

Ex-MP John Serut and Daughter Michelle Serut.