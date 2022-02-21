Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI

In a statement by the DCI, authorities said they had established that Wanjigi was holding the guns without a legitimate firearm license.

The businessman was also accused to failing to submit to an order by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i requiring all gun holders to be vetted afresh.

"The Directorate has in the past few months conducted extensive investigations and established that you are in possession of firearms and ammunitions that are deemed to be illegally held.

"This criminal investigation has established that you hold 10 firearms of different makes and description as described herein below and which act of possession is in contravention of the Law," read the statement in part.

Authorities also raised concern that during the recent raid at Kwacha Group of Companies offices in Westlands, one of his body guards was found with a firearm.

"The said person disclosed that you had armed him as your bodyguard. It was later established that the said person is one Josephat Onyiego Mogendi, an Ex - GSU Officer previously attached to the elite RECCE Company.

"The establishment of the fact that the officer is an ex-GSU is an indication of a high - level scheme that you have congregated highly trained persons in the use of firearms for ulterior motives," the DCI accused Wanjigi.

The directorate also said that the whereabouts of the firearms in Wanjigi's possession were unknown, further serving as a risk that they could be used in criminal activities.

"The illegal holding of firearms and such massive amount of ammunition particularly at this time of heightened political activity could be used to commit a myriad of offences including but not limited to maiming and or killing of innocent persons or opponents," the DCI stated.

Some of the guns in Wanjigi's possession are primarily used by militay teams which raises suspicion on how he was able to obtain them.