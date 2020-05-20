Police have put out an alert for anyone who may come across a suspect wanted in the murder of Pamoja FM journalist Mohammed Marijan Hassan.

The suspect was identified as one Brian Kenani alias Kaisilo, alias Fazul.

DCI has asked anyone who may have information on the suspect's whereabouts to report to the Kilimani DCI unit, promising strict confidentiality.

WANTED: Suspect in murder of Pamoja FM journalist on the run, Brian Kenani alias Kaisilo, alias Fazul

Journalist's murder

Police believe the murder was perpetrated by the wanted suspect plus four others who are part of a robbery gang.

A 14-year-old suspect was arrested one week ago after one of the gang membes was lynched by members of the public.

The Pamoja FM presenter was accosted as he was leaving the studios to go back to his home after curfew hours on May 4, 2020.

