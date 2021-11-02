RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Warrant of arrest issued against Moha Jicho Pevu

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Wanted.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali alias Moha Jicho Pevu
Nyali MP Mohamed Ali alias "Moha Jicho Pevu"

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Nyali Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammed Ali, popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu.

Moha is on the police radar over surerty on terror suspect Noordin Hassan Abdallah.

Surety person who undertakes to ensure that an accused person will appear court and abide by bail conditions.

The surety puts up security, such as money or title to a property, which can be forfeited to the court if the accused person fails to appear in court.

Noordin Hassan Abdallah
Noordin Hassan Abdallah Pulse Live Kenya

The suspect, who is popularly known as Kamanda failed to appear in court on October 4 and November 1.

The MP had been summoned to court on October 4, but he did not appear, prompting the Kwale Principal Magistrate to issue the warrant the next day.

The MP has said he was not aware of the said warrant. He added he is ready to cooperate with authorities to sort out the issue if any.

The suspect was charged with being in possession of radicalization articles.

Abdallah was detained in Shimoni, Kwale, in 2019 while reportedly recruiting and radicalizing local youngsters for the Islamic State terror group. He was eventually prosecuted and freed on bail.

