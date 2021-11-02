Warrant of arrest issued against Moha Jicho Pevu

Moha is on the police radar over surerty on terror suspect Noordin Hassan Abdallah.

Surety person who undertakes to ensure that an accused person will appear court and abide by bail conditions.

The surety puts up security, such as money or title to a property, which can be forfeited to the court if the accused person fails to appear in court.

The suspect, who is popularly known as Kamanda failed to appear in court on October 4 and November 1.

The MP had been summoned to court on October 4, but he did not appear, prompting the Kwale Principal Magistrate to issue the warrant the next day.

The MP has said he was not aware of the said warrant. He added he is ready to cooperate with authorities to sort out the issue if any.

The suspect was charged with being in possession of radicalization articles.