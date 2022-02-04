Wavinya Ndeti's promise to Machakos residents as she resigns from gov't

Wavinya who resigned on February 4 to run for the Machakos gubernatorial seat.

She expressed her gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing her to serve in the government since 2020 saying it was a great pleasure to have served the people of the Republic of Kenya.

“May I take this earliest opportunity to most sincerely thank H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta for affording me the precious opportunity to serve in the government and assist him in the development agenda particularly achieving the Big 4 Agenda,” Wavinya said in her statement.

Wavinya, who also served as the Chairperson of the Governing Council of the Kenya Water Institute, said Uhuru’s leadership has helped the country achieve great milestones.

“Indeed, it has been a great honor and privilege to serve the people of this great republic. Under the President’s leadership the government has achieved unmatched milestones and I have no doubt that Kenyans will remain forever grateful as they access services to stimulate their growth and development,” Wavinya said.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Cabinet Secretary James Macharia whom she described as a great mentor.

ece-auto-gen

Wavinya Ndeti lost to Dr Alfred Mutua in 2017

Wavinya lost the gubernatorial seat in the 2017 General Election and will be hoping to beat former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita who have also laid their bid for the seat.

The vocal politician said her vision is to empower the people of Machakos County to sustainably exploit their natural and creative resources.

“Finally, to the great people of Machakos county I am coming home to fill the leadership void, I am ready and available to walk with you the journey of socio-economic transformation. My vison is to empower the people of Machakos county so that they can be able to sustainably exploit their natural and creative resources to full potential,” Wavinya said.

Wavinya Ndeti's full statement Pulse Live Kenya

Public servants eyeing political seats have until February 8 to resign. Tourism CAS and former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet also resigned to vie for Elgeyo Marakwet governorship.