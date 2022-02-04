RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Wavinya Ndeti's promise to Machakos residents as she resigns from gov't

Authors:

Amos Robi

Wavinya Ndeti resigns to run for Machakos governor seat

Machakos County gubernatorial hopeful Wavinya Ndeti, she resigned from Transport CAS job on February 4
Machakos County gubernatorial hopeful Wavinya Ndeti, she resigned from Transport CAS job on February 4

Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti has resigned.

Recommended articles

Wavinya who resigned on February 4 to run for the Machakos gubernatorial seat.

She expressed her gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing her to serve in the government since 2020 saying it was a great pleasure to have served the people of the Republic of Kenya.

“May I take this earliest opportunity to most sincerely thank H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta for affording me the precious opportunity to serve in the government and assist him in the development agenda particularly achieving the Big 4 Agenda,” Wavinya said in her statement.

Wavinya, who also served as the Chairperson of the Governing Council of the Kenya Water Institute, said Uhuru’s leadership has helped the country achieve great milestones.

“Indeed, it has been a great honor and privilege to serve the people of this great republic. Under the President’s leadership the government has achieved unmatched milestones and I have no doubt that Kenyans will remain forever grateful as they access services to stimulate their growth and development,” Wavinya said.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Cabinet Secretary James Macharia whom she described as a great mentor.

Wavinya Ndenti
Wavinya Ndenti ece-auto-gen

Wavinya lost the gubernatorial seat in the 2017 General Election and will be hoping to beat former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita who have also laid their bid for the seat.

The vocal politician said her vision is to empower the people of Machakos County to sustainably exploit their natural and creative resources.

“Finally, to the great people of Machakos county I am coming home to fill the leadership void, I am ready and available to walk with you the journey of socio-economic transformation. My vison is to empower the people of Machakos county so that they can be able to sustainably exploit their natural and creative resources to full potential,” Wavinya said.

Wavinya Ndeti's full statement
Wavinya Ndeti's full statement Wavinya Ndeti's full statement Pulse Live Kenya

Public servants eyeing political seats have until February 8 to resign. Tourism CAS and former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet also resigned to vie for Elgeyo Marakwet governorship.

He joins the list of politicians who are in the race to replace second-term Governor Alex Tolgos.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wavinya Ndeti's promise to Machakos residents as she resigns from gov't

Wavinya Ndeti's promise to Machakos residents as she resigns from gov't

How much it will cost ANC aspirants vying in the August 9 General Election

How much it will cost ANC aspirants vying in the August 9 General Election

DCI arrests city impostor soliciting bribes

DCI arrests city impostor soliciting bribes

BA.2: Super spreader variant of Covid-19 discovered in Kenya

BA.2: Super spreader variant of Covid-19 discovered in Kenya

2022 presidential candidates reject proposed changes to Elections Act

2022 presidential candidates reject proposed changes to Elections Act

Moses Kuria’s message after DP Ruto visited him in Dubai [Photos]

Moses Kuria’s message after DP Ruto visited him in Dubai [Photos]

Raila's name means 'pro-poor', ask old men in Luo land - Millie Odhiambo

Raila's name means 'pro-poor', ask old men in Luo land - Millie Odhiambo

Media Council’s directive to all Journalists eying political seats

Media Council’s directive to all Journalists eying political seats

Former IG Joseph Boinett resigns from Tourism CAS job

Former IG Joseph Boinett resigns from Tourism CAS job

Trending

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

A family in Embakasi’s Tassia estate is in mourning after their 3-year-old son Derick Okeyo, was abducted by his biological father and killed in cold blood.

KQ to stop shipping monkeys after accident

Kenya airways planes

Top KCSE student arrested in DRC on suspicion of terrorism

Authorities in DR Congo have arrested Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Chotara who scored an A- (minus) in the 2014 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).