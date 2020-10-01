Allies of Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday denied that they were planning to stage a coup in order to take over the control of the Jubilee Party.

The reports of a looming party coup emerged after the DP presided over a meeting with over 20 MPs and Senators at the Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani.

Journalists were barred from the meeting with the DP's security team said to have taken charge of the process of clearing attendees.

The MPs later addressed a press conference where they clarified the nature of their meeting which raised eyebrows as it took place while President Kenyatta was out of the country.

"We were not planning to address a press conference but out of the respect we have for the press, we will clarify a few things. One, we are bona fide Jubilee members and we even pay to finance operations of this party. Today we held our deputy party leader to discuss a number of internal party issues."

"I have seen reports that we were staging a coup today but that is not correct, how can you stage a coup in your own house?" Meru Senator Mithika Lintrui said while speaking on behalf of the MPs.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.