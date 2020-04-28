Health CAS Rashid Aman has clarified that the Ministry of Health did not open pubs, following an announcement on Monday that gave conditions for restaurants to be reopened.

Speaking while giving an update on the status of Covid-19 situation in the country, Mr Rashid said that the Ministry had received a lot of feedback on the same prompting the clarification.

He insisted that only eateries and restaurants that will have met the set conditions, will be allowed to operate.

“I therefore want to issue the following clarification; We did not open pubs for business. Pubs remain closed until further notice. Only restaurants and eateries have been granted the window to re-open but only after meeting the requisite standards of hygiene and safety,” said the CAS.

He went on to say that it is necessary to have staff to the restaurants tested to stop the spread of Covid-19, as he called on the owners to be patient as the Ministry works on ensuring all eatery and restaurant workers are tested.

“On the requirement of mass testing of eateries and restaurant workers, this is a necessary intervention to break the cycle to limit the possibility of transmission within such establishments. We are working on a plan to have all food handlers tested,” added CAS Aman.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Conditions to reopen restaurants

On Monday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe issued tough conditions for restaurants that plan to reopen, which include;

Restaurants and eateries operating between 5am and 4pm.

Patrons must sit 1.5 meters apart while visiting these restaurants.

Ban in restaurants offering buffet services

He further directed that everyone must wash their hands before they are allowed in eateries as well as sanitizing their hands and all patrons must wear face masks.

Only restaurants that prove their workers have been tested for Covid-19 will be allowed to reopen.

READ ALSO: CS Kagwe issues 6 tough rules for restaurants that will reopen