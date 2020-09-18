Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday celebrated what he termed as the fall of the one man one shilling formula for Counties Revenue sharing formula.

Murkomen spoke a day after the Senate unanimously voted for a new formula that will apply between now and 2025.

Mt Kenya politicians from both sides of the political divide have hailed the new formula as a triumph of the one man one shilling formula which gives more money to populous counties.

However, the former Senate Majority Leader termed the one man one shilling formula as a lie.

"One Man,One Vote,One Shilling is the worst lie ever peddled. In the last four months we have demystified and dismantled it. Kenya is about justice, equity and fairness. That’s how we shall build a strong respectable one nation with one people under one God," the Senator tweeted.

The Senator was part of a group of Senators referring to themselves as Team Kenya, who championed for poverty-stricken, and historically marginalized counties to get more resources in the revenue formula.

Murkomen has also faulted Kenyans who have credited President Uhuru Kenyatta for helping broker the stalemate after offering an extra Sh53 billion to ensure no counties lost money after the new money is effected.

"It is wrong for you to give credit to the executive, the executive has yielded to pressure from the Senate; it took some of us being molested and harassed," he added.