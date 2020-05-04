Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has drawn Anne Kiguta's children into his beef with President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he accuses of betraying Deputy President William Ruto.

Ngunjiri criticized Kiguta for voicing a K24 editorial which spelled doom on Ruto's chances in 2022.

The Jubilee MP said Kiguta was failing as a journalist by taking a partisan political position but remarked that the K24 journalist was doing so for the sake of her children.

Nguinjiri said he did not hold a grudge with Kiguta saying she was merely fighting for her children whose father in President Kenyatta's nephew and PA, Jomo Gecaga.

"Some journalists are taking sides. Kiguta cannot be a presenter and an activist at the same time. But we forgive her because we know why she moved to K24 and we also know her children were fathered by a member of that family. Its a wise political move to defend your children and their family but try getting elected," Ngunjiri stated.

The Bahati MP further warned President Kenyatta that he risked being alienated for failing to protect the DP from being sabotaged by officers working at the Office of the President.