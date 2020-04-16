Kenyans on social media have been caught up in a moment of a sad vindication after Tanzania recorded 35 new cases of the novel coronavirus in just 48 hours.

Tanzania refused to take up measures that most countries have taken in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The country's President, John Pombe Magufuli, went on a populist campaign claiming he would not stop worshipers from meeting in churches and mosques as coronavirus could not survive in a holy religious building.

A Tanazanian preacher over weekend mocked Kenya and Rwanda for instituting strict measures against social distance. The unidentified preacher said the spread of coronavirus in the two countries was to be blamed on closure of churches.

"Rwanda closed and made it illegal to go to churches but we now have 83 cases in Rwanda. Corona decided to act on them because they were not going to church. Kenya also closed its churches but has 113 cases with three already dead. They are being tested but there are no healings there because they are not going to church. Here in Tanzania we have had only 20 cases and the only victim died because he had other cases," the preacher in the viral video bragged.

However, the numbers have started to rise with the current number now standing at 88 infections.

Kenyans on social media platforms rebuked the Tanzanian opinion leaders for misleading their citizens into disregarding social distancing that has been recommended by the WHO and medical experts.

"Tanzania should really follow the more modern approach. Instead of relying on prayer, they should try the Burundi approach which involves not testing. The less you test, the less positive cases come up. It's really that simple," writer Mariga Thoithi advised.

"TANZANIA as it is, is totally lacking in seriousness insofar as COVID-19 is concerned. President Magufuli's foolishness is embarrassingly large," and lawyer Steve Ogola opined.

"Tanzanian preachers insulting Kenya and Rwanda for shutting down churches. The country just confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 49. The whole of Africa needs to stop for a second and pray for Tanzania!" Xtian Dela stated.