Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Monday tweeted congratulating United States President-elect Joe Biden on his choice of running-mate in Kamala Harris.

The Nairobi MP noted that she shares a birthday with the new US Vice President and had even been likened to Harris on her political ambitions.

Ms Passaris noted that she has been following the US VP's career since she was elected as California junior Senator in 2017.

"A few years ago my persuasion coach Juliet Erickson said I reminded her of a US Senator called Kamala Harris. I had no idea who she was, but I was told she had Presidential ambitions and that we were both born on 20th Oct, 1964. So I started paying attention to Kamala's career.

"I had a sense of direction then. I have a sense of determination now. She inspires across borders. Thank you," Passaris tweeted.

The tweet received numerous reactions including one from Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who found a similarity in the two women politicians' names.

"Oh wow. Even your names... Esther Pass-Harris," Senator Sakaja responded.