Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has claimed to know who killed former IEBC official Chris Msando.

Speaking on Saturday during a press briefing with his Nakuru Counterpart Kimani Ngujiri, the legislator also claimed that the latter was being followed.

He claimed that the current political mood is marred with threats to allies of Deputy President William Ruto.

MPs Oscar Sudi and Kimani Ngunjiri

"... it's not a joke and soon we will tell it all including those who killed Msando and others," Sudi stated.

Claims of arrests

The MP also claimed that there were plans by the DCI to arrest him and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen among others.

On his part, MP Ngujiri rebuked the current political landscape and claimed that some higher-ups are plotting for their downfall.

Nakuru MP Kimani Ngujiri

Ngunjiri stated that the DP is happy and they would support him as they had promised during the 2017 campaigns.

He also condemned the removal of Senator Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika from the senate leadership.