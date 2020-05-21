Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has sworn that Deputy President President William Ruto's supporters would not allow outsiders to take over the Jubilee Party.

Barasa blamed the ongoing wrangles in Jubilee on the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

He added that the union was akin to a married man who picks on a young girl, contemptuously referred as a slay queen, as his second wife.

"His entry to Jubilee government can be compared to a slay queen. The slay queen was picked up on the road and brought to our mansion but she has no respect for the first wife. She keeps insulting the main wife hoping she runs away but we as the children of the first wife will not allow our home to be destroyed by a slay queen," Barasa stated.

The youthful MP is among Tanga Tanga politicians who have sworn to remain loyal to Deputy President despite what they termed as targeted harassment by the state.

"If it would take death, sacking & intimidation of civil servants who are perceived allied to William Ruto to get this country back, so be it. We are ready to put our lives on line like Kenyans who did b4 us to protect our constitution & struggle our fore fathers put in because we believe in democracy and the rule of law," he added.