Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

The Belgian national has been linked to a ring that smuggled nearly two tons of cocaine between 2015 and 2016.

De Tank, who operates a TikTok account under the name 'Frank Murugi' with over 1 million followers, is said to have been living in with his girlfriend in Kenya.

According to reports by international media, the suspect is also wanted for allegedly raising € 3.5 million (Sh452 million) as proceeds of drug trafficking.

On Thursday February 10, De tank and 29 other defendants thought to be his accomplices arrived in court for the first day of their trial.

The case is said to be one of the biggest in Belgium.

Frank was a dock worker at the port of Belgium, where authorities believe he used his position to recruit other workers to help smuggle cocaine into the country.

“According to the Belgian police authorities, the suspect was accused of raising around 3.5 million Euros from his contribution in drug exercises and his luxurious way of life is evidence of that,” read a report from one of the news websites following the trial.

Wanted Belgian drug trafficker has been living large

His lavish lifestyle invited scrutiny from both members of the public and police officers after he went on a spending spree, buying supercars such as Porsche, Ferrari and Lamboghini.

The father of two relocated to Kenya, where he met his current partner, a 22-year-old woman. The couple has been dating for five years, according to unconfirmed reports.

In late 2021 and early 2022, a Kenyan court ordered the freezing of accounts holding over Sh200 million belonging to 3 Kenyans ladies.

The money was traced to Belgian cryptocurrency millionaire Marc de Mesel. Two of the young girls were identified as his partners.

The third recipient was identified as a sister to one of his baby mamas.