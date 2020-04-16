Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho asked police to distribute face masks instead of arresting Kenyans who go out in public without them.

The Governor went ahead to donate thousands of face masks to the National Police Service (NPS).

Governor Joho also announced that he had agreed with the police commanders in his county that the measure will be put in place.

"We are producing thousands and thousands of masks everyday here in the county of Mombasa. So anytime your officers would need masks you are welcome to receive them from us… We have agreed that anyone who drives through a roadblock without a mask will be given one," he stated.

Worst hit counties

Mombasa County is one of the hardest hit counties with a high number of citizens with their origin in the county having been confirmed as infected.

While accepting the donation, Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai emphasized that police will enforce the mandatory requirement for citizens to wear masks.

"I know that there are those people who cannot afford to buy a mask. But as the police service we are taking this opportunity to join hands with the public in combating this virus.

“Instead of using force we shall remind you to wear a mask and we shall provide one for you. This will be to emphasize that you have not committed a crime but we are enforcing prevention measures against the Coronavirus pandemic," he stated.