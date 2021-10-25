RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Wheelbarrow gets new meaning during Ruto's tour of Ukambani

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Ruto was in the region to woe voters who had for long been ardent supporters of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Deputy President William Ruto during a tour of Makueni County
Deputy President William Ruto during a tour of Makueni County

The Wheelbarrow, which has become synonyms with Deputy President William Ruto, seemed to have acquired a new meaning during his visit to Makueni County on Monday, October 25.

Recommended articles

Speaking to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants and professionals from Kibwezi West and East constituencies, Ruto announced that he has brought with him ‘wheelbarrows’ to gift them.

He listed the groups that would receive the said wheelbarrows, which residents learned was symbolic of cash donations.

Nimetembea huku kwenu na nimekuja na wheelbarrow ya kusukuma kazi. Kwani mnafikiri mimi natembea tu hivi hivi?

Kwa wafanyikazi wa Mtito Andei nimeleta wheelbarrow ya Sh1 million. Wafanyikazi wa Kamboo nimebebea Sh1 million yao. Kibwezi nimebeba Sh1 million yao, makindu nimebebea pia Sh1 million ili kuinua bishara ya hawa wafanyibishara wadogo wadogo,” Ruto said.

Wheelbarrow gets new meaning during Ruto's tour of Ukambani

During the tour, he also promised to help commercial sex workers to start alternative businesses by depositing Sh1 million into a sacco.

He was in the region to woe voters who had for long been ardent supporters of ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Deputy President William Ruto during a tour of Makueni County
Deputy President William Ruto during a tour of Makueni County Pulse Live Kenya

I had a wonderful day engaging traders at Kibwezi, Kiundwani and Makindu centres in Makueni County. They say they yearn for growth and want an economy that will enable them rise to the next level by investing in small businesses. This is what we stand for,” the DP said.

The Bottom-Up Economic Development Model is keen on promoting inclusive and sustainable growth through a robust framework that will foster enterprises in our country. This will enable millions of ordinary people to earn a decent living,” he added.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wheelbarrow gets new meaning during Ruto's tour of Ukambani

Wheelbarrow gets new meaning during Ruto's tour of Ukambani

Find out why Kenya is at the forefront in assessing the security situation in Mali

Find out why Kenya is at the forefront in assessing the security situation in Mali

Supreme Court stops Anne Kananu's Swearing-in as Nairobi Governor

Supreme Court stops Anne Kananu's Swearing-in as Nairobi Governor

Wawira Njiru named UN Person of the Year in Kenya

Wawira Njiru named UN Person of the Year in Kenya

200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for advanced training

200 Kenyan students flown to Israel for advanced training

I organized a crowd for Raila during Eldoret visit - Oscar Sudi spills

I organized a crowd for Raila during Eldoret visit - Oscar Sudi spills

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

Leaders of Islamic State and Al Qaeda killed within a span of 24 hours

Leaders of Islamic State and Al Qaeda killed within a span of 24 hours

Mike Sonko reacts to court clearing swearing-in of Anne Kananu

Mike Sonko reacts to court clearing swearing-in of Anne Kananu

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Supreme Court of Kenya

Eddie Ndichu resigns from Board of Association of Fintechs

Paul and Eddie Ndichu

Police act after bombing incident at Boniface Mwangi's Machakos home

Activist Boniface Mwangi at the construction site of his Machakos family home. The house was invaded on the night of October 20, 2021