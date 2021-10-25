Wheelbarrow gets new meaning during Ruto's tour of Ukambani

Speaking to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants and professionals from Kibwezi West and East constituencies, Ruto announced that he has brought with him ‘wheelbarrows’ to gift them.

He listed the groups that would receive the said wheelbarrows, which residents learned was symbolic of cash donations.

“Nimetembea huku kwenu na nimekuja na wheelbarrow ya kusukuma kazi. Kwani mnafikiri mimi natembea tu hivi hivi?

“Kwa wafanyikazi wa Mtito Andei nimeleta wheelbarrow ya Sh1 million. Wafanyikazi wa Kamboo nimebebea Sh1 million yao. Kibwezi nimebeba Sh1 million yao, makindu nimebebea pia Sh1 million ili kuinua bishara ya hawa wafanyibishara wadogo wadogo,” Ruto said.

During the tour, he also promised to help commercial sex workers to start alternative businesses by depositing Sh1 million into a sacco.

He was in the region to woe voters who had for long been ardent supporters of ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

“I had a wonderful day engaging traders at Kibwezi, Kiundwani and Makindu centres in Makueni County. They say they yearn for growth and want an economy that will enable them rise to the next level by investing in small businesses. This is what we stand for,” the DP said.