Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Wednesday pleaded with Senators to be consider his case favorably and vote to overturn his impeachment by the Kiambu County Assembly.

In an emotional address, Waititu pleaded with Senators to understand the challenges he faced while campaigning.

He also made reference to his family and his political aspirations as part of his strategy to win favor with the Senators.

"The senate is a very important house that every Kenyans looks up to for guidance on national matters. I urge you to make a decision that will not be challenged in any court and that will make everyone admire to be a senator. Myself, I thought when I’m done with Kimabu I will become a Senator. Honestly speaking, I will contest and I will be here one day."

"I know some of you will become Governors and I urge you consider my case the same way you would want yours to be judged when Waititu will be a Senator here," Waititu stated.

He said the Kiambu County Assembly had failed to table evidence of his wrongdoing as the only charges against him were in court where he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

In a rare move, the besieged Governor quoted a tweet made by nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who castigated Waititu while listening to the impeachment hearings.

"We have rejected Waititu to file evidence out of time. He has not filed any defense as he waited to raise new matters in the case. The people of Kiambu need justice. Waititu must face the full force of the law. No thief should go unpunished," Mwaura said.

“I’m a married person, I’m a family man who should be respected by all means, nobody should conclude that I’m thief just like that honestly speaking. I have a right like any other Kenyan to be respected," the Governor responded.