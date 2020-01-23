Who are you to give us permission to attend BBI meetings- Angry Ruto asks Raila

Deputy President William Ruto has questioned why MPs and other leaders needed permission from ODM’s Raila Odinga to attend the Building Bridges Initiative meeting.

“Wewe ni nani sasa unatoa ruhusa ya watu kwenda mkutano ya BBI (who are you to give people permission to attend BBI rallies),” DP Ruto posed.

Citizen Digital quoted the DP who opined that the BBI report was not written by a single individual.

His remarks came hours after Mr Odinga had welcomed tanga tanga leaders saying they were free to attend the BBI meetings.

Tanga tanga to attend BBI meetings

Mr Odinga further dismissed allegations that he will vie for the presidency in 2022 and faulted leaders who he accused of turning the BBI exercise into a discussion about succession politics.

“It will be misguided and unfortunate for anyone to think they can sabotage the BBI exercise….. I have not said I want to be president in 2022, that is how misguided people are,” the ODM leader said.

On Tuesday, Senators and National Assembly members allied to DP Ruto said they will be joining the regional consultative fora on the Building Bridges Initiative.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen made the announcement following a meeting attended by a host of lawmakers.