Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has filed a new application seeking to have Magistrate Douglas Ogoti removed from his case.

Sonko accused Magistrate Ogoti of bias, claiming that should the judge continue to listen to his case , he would suffer irreparable damage.

"The petitioner has reasonable apprehension that during the trial of his case before Douglas Ogoti chief magistrate, good counsel, fairness and impartiality will not prevail and therefore the petitioner does not feel that his fundamental rights to a fair trial will be respected in the said court," the application read in part.

The former Nairobi Governor also wants his case moved from the magistrates’ court pending determination of his application.