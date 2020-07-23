Former NACADA Chairman John Mututho is leading the fight against the proposed ban on sale of alcohol as a measure to curb the Covid19 pandemic.

Mututho said the controversial ban would likely result in the death of some alcoholics who are dependent on alcohol.

The former MP said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe should have consulted NACADA before making the proposals.

"There are almost 8.6 million people who are dependent on alcohol, how will the ministry take care of them? By way of the gazette notice they are planning to issue? If you have total withdrawal, some of them will end up dying because of complexities before you do not understand."

"There is something very sick about the Ministry of Health and their disregard for other agencies. It is a shame they are going to create a big mess if they make that ban. They should have consulted NACADA," Mututho said.

The Ministry of Health has proposed the ban of sale of alcohol in restaurants, supermarkets, and wines and spirits shops after some of the infections were linked to social drinking spots which have little regard for the safety guidelines issued by the ministry.