Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Justice Minister Martha Karua will have to wait another year after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) halted the process of conferring on them the title of Senior Counsel.

The two are part of a group of 24 respected lawyers in Kenya who had been vetted and qualified for the prestigious title in August 2019.

LSK Chair Nelson Havi has, however, postponed the conferment over concerns raised on the criteria used by the selection committee in coming up with the list.

Senior Counsel James Orengo (right) and LSK Chair Nelson Havi (left).

"Concerns were and continue to be raised on the validity of the Advocates (Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges) Rules, 2011. The rules are indicated to have been amended twice in 2012 and 2014 without public participation. All these issues impact negatively on the process of recommendation for conferment made in 2019 and intended to be made in 2020, a call for applications in respect of which was made to members on February 24, 2020.

"It was resolved that the decision of the committee made on August 26, 2019, be set aside. The recommendation for conferment of the 24 advocates was, therefore, revoked. The applications for 2019 shall be considered together with those made in 2020," a letter by the LSK Chair read in part.

He added that it will now be a priority for LSK to have the conferment process adhere to the Constitution of Kenya and best practice in the Commonwealth.

Among the changes proposed by LSK is to have a three-member team comprised of two senior counsels consulted before the qualification rules are amended.

