Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Monday clarified the matter of government weekly relief funds being sent to needy families.

Mr Kibicho noted that 108,000 families had been identified for the programme and have since received the funds as planned.

The PS, however, set the record straight on the amount that each family will be receiving as Sh1,000 and not Sh2,000 as members of the public generally understood.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and PS Karanja Kibicho.

"That money (Sh2,000) was for two weeks. We shall be giving them one thousand shillings every week," PS Kibicho.

Areas where families are receiving

PS Kibicho outlined that areas where families are receiving the government stipend include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties which are the counties where the cessation of movement ban has been imposed.

"We are expanding to other urban areas Thika, Kiandutu, Kiambu, Kakamega, Eldoret, Kisumu and others," he stated.