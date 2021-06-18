Why Uhuru missed Kirubi's requiem mass

President Kenyatta was represented by Sports CS Amina Mohammed who delivered his message of condolences and eulogy.

State House then announced that the head-of-state is on a two-day visit to Turkey.

"The President, who is on two-day official visit of the Republic of Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on Thursday evening," State House announced.

He joined other Heads of State and Government at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Turkey.

ADF has brought together diplomatic actors from across the world among them political leaders, diplomats, opinion shapers and academics to discuss and fashion solutions to identified global challenges as well as identify opportunities for international collaboration.

President Kenyatta is scheduled to address the meeting which has been convened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by over ten visiting Heads of State and Government from across the world.

Besides his engagements at ADF, Uhuru, who is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, is scheduled to attend several other bilateral meetings and side events.

Uhuru's tribute to Kirubi

In his message of comfort, the President mourned Kirubi as a seasoned businessman, entrepreneur and industrialist who founded and successfully ran some of Kenya's largest corporations.

Alongside running a successful business empire, the President mourned the tycoon as a successful mentor and coach who helped raise a generation of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.