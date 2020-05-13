Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen, the immediate former Senate Majority Leader, is headed for tough financial terms after losing one of the most powerful positions in the country.

Analysis by Pulse Like Kenya shows that apart from the lose of power perks, Murkomen will also be taking a huge pay cut as he will be an ordinary Senator.

As a Majority Leader, the Senator was entitled to a gross salary of Sh 1,156,000 unlike the ordinary Senators who earn Sh710,000 in monthly gross salary.

The net salary (after tax and NHIF, NSSF deductions) for the Majority Salary translates to about Sh 873,000 while that of ordinary Senators stands at Sh538,000 which Murkomen will be entitled to from this month.

However, the outspoken Senator recently revealed that he had committed his salary for this term to loans and mortgages and revealed that his take home salary has been about Sh10,000 salary.

Based on his former salary as his Majority Leader, his deductions amount to Sh863,000 which is far less than the net salary of Sh538,000 he will be earning as an ordinary Senator.

This will mean his monthly payslip will be reading negative 325,000 for the next two years.

unless Senators receive a pay hike before the end of his term in August 2022, Murkomen will be owing his employer, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) around Sh9 million in uncollected deductions by the time he completes his term.