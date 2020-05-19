Why subsequent HELB loan applicants will not need to submit hard copy documents

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has called on Government and Self-sponsored undergraduate university students to make applications for the 2020-2021 loans, before June 30, 2020.

In the announcement, HELB stated that subsequent undergraduate loan applicants will not deal with the bulk of submitting hard copy documents, as has been the case.

The lot will make their loan applications from the comfort of their mobile phones through the HELB Mobile App as long as they have Safaricom numbers.

To be able apply, one will be required to;

Download the HELB App

Register your details

Read the notes

Select the Loan Application Form

Fill in the details and submit.

Those eligible for HELB loans are: Recent beneficiaries of the Undergraduate Loan, Students placed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Placement Service (KUCCPS) in local private and public universities, and Bachelor’s degree Self-Sponsored, Parallel ad Module II Students.