Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced areas that will continue to experience water shortage for the next one week.

In a statement, the company said the shortage is due to the damage on Sasumua dam following a landslide that occurred in Kieni Forest damaging a section of the main pipeline supplying water to Nairobi.

NCWSC noted that some of the affected areas will have water with very low supply caused by the water rationing programme they are currently using to distribute.

“The amount of water reaching Nairobi is 61,000m3 per day (12% of the city supply),” said the statement.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said it was working with the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, and other agencies to ensure the situation is rectified.

“The repairs are in progress ad it is expected that by 31st May, 2020 the temporary reinstatement works will be completed,” added NCWSC.

Full list of affected areas: