President Uhuru Kenyatta met with his deputy, William Ruto in public for the first time in over a month at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Milimani, rekindling memories of their bromance but left the function mid-way in a hurry.

Presiding Bishop of AIC, Silas Yego intervened in the middle of the service, informing the congregants that the President would leave shortly before inviting him to speak.

The president revealed that he had a family event to attend ad he would not want to miss it because that would lead to another problem.

"I wanted to stay until the last minute but I told the Bishop I had a family engagement, and if I miss it I will be told 'Now you, every time we have a function you never attend'

"And you know someone does not work their whole life, later on I'll have to go back to my family so I have to take care of things there also, not just taking care of things here," said the President.

"Even Bishop Yego here has a wife, he's going home. He will be waking up in the morning and they will be drinking tea when the wife reminds him there's no work today and goes back to putting on her pyjamas," joked the president, leaving the congregation in laughter.

The two leaders met at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Milimani where the president joined faithfuls at the installation ceremony of Bishop Abraham Mulwa as the Presiding Bishop at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Milimani in Nairobi County.

In his speech, the president congratulated Bishop Mulwa and wished him the best.

"Bishop Mulwa, you are filling a huge pair of shoes, but I am certain you have the capacity and I confirm that you have my support and that of my government.

"We can say all we want but it is only God who knows. To serve God is to serve your neighbour and those who are below you," said the president.

On stand-by to receive the head of State was DP Ruto alongside Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Unlike during the launch of the BBI report at the Bomas of Kenya where tension was in the air with DP Ruto’s allies lamenting that they were sidelined in the air, the two leaders were in high spirits and appeared to enjoy every moment.