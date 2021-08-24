Speaking to the media after the gruesome murder on Sunday, August 22, Joyce Ndunge said Sivo’s behaviour that night was suspicious.

She recalled him playing with their children on Saturday night and later reported for sentry duty at 11pm.

“He wore jeans and a civilian shirt, and on top, he wore his uniform. This got me concerned, and when I asked, he said he would explain later after reporting to work,” she spoke.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to a resident, Sivo met his secret lover Mary Nyambura after leaving the house.

“Nyambura was closing her liquor store when Sivo assaulted her and stripped her naked. A guard at a nearby bank calmed him down, as a neighbour whisked Nyambura away,” said Paul Karanja an eyewitness.

After the incident, the police officer headed to Njoro Police Station where he reported for duty. He later excused himself and pursued Mary at Njoro Sub County Hospital.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng’ said he opened fire at her in the presence of two medics and a security guard who fled.

He then called his wife and confessed his actions and went back to the station then called his colleagues to warn them against leaving their houses.

“He called to say that he had killed the woman who was wrecking his marriage. I begged him not to harm himself and surrender his gun. I hid near the OCS’s house when I spotted him enter the station,” Sivos’s wife recalled.

“He told his colleagues and bosses not to leave their houses. He then picked our daughter from our house, forcing me to come out of my hiding. He shot at me thinking I was an officer but missed,” she added.

Joyce had to identify herself and fell on his legs, begging him to put the gun down but he assured his wife that he needed her alive to take care of the children.

Sivo continued shooting in the air for more than an hour as his colleagues strategically took positions to disarm him.

At this time he had pleaded with his wife to return their daughter in the house and went ahead to call other relatives. At around 2.30 am, he realised he was surrounded and took his own life.