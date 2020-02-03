Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Sunday admitted to having founded Pepe Port - a controversial company that is owned by businessman Harun Mwau.

Kabogo said he was one of the country’s largest importers before joining politics and had in the process started the Eastleigh Market, Pepe Port, and was a major supplier to Nakumatt Supermarkets.

“In the 90s, I used to import cars. Then you needed a license to import cars. I remember my last shipment was a vessel with 195 cars., With a profit of 100,000 per car, that’s a lot of money. I also imported commodities for supermarkets. I’m the one who started Eastleigh business market where you will find many goods coming from outside to Eastleigh. I’m the person who started Pepe Port,” he said.

Pepe Inland Port is a container depot contracted by the government of Kenya to help handle containers and provide storage to importers and exporters while in transit to the sea port of Mombasa.

Pepe Port grabbed national headlines in 2004 after a shipment containing Sh6 billion worth of cocaine was found at one of its warehouses in Athi River.

The United States would later in a 2008 dossier accuse Mwau, who served as Chairman of Peper Enterprises, of engaging in the business of illicit drugs.

Mwau denied that the shipment had been found at his company’s warehouse and defended his business saying its work was to“facilitate faster movement of cargo” and that verification of goods was done by the port authorities.

Kabogo dismissed the 2008 dossier that had linked him to the drug business alongside Mwau, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Mombasa’s Ali Hasssan Joho, among others.

“Some of these Americans are really sick. It was crazy, like a movie where they are asking Inspecta Mwala to do something...the idea was just to tarnish our names. I’m told Saitoti had his own dossier of the real drug dealers but he died before he could present it,” he said

Kabogo added that the drug business was done by well connected and powerful individuals, even suggesting that the 2004 drug cache was not destroyed as Kenyans were made to believe.

“For you to do drugs you must be well connected. You want to tell me that the drugs that were found here, the largest cache in the world - you want to tell me was for small boys. Do you think they were burnt as they said? Sh5 billion of drugs? The whole country would burn,” Kabogo opined.