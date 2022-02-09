DP Ruto appoints Ababu Namwamba to international role

According to a statement from the WSR Presidential Campaign Secretariat, Ababu was appointed because of his expertise and broad experience as a diplomat and public servant.

"We have worked closely with Ababu over the past 10 years on many fronts and I have come to value his leadership, experience, focus, and empathy. It is because of those qualities that I could not be more grateful to have him on our campaign team.

"With his considerable diplomatic talents, deep knowledge of the continent, strong network in the global stage and unwavering determination, I am confident in his role, leading international relations within my presidential campaign, " stated DP Ruto.

Pulse Live Kenya

The statement went on to highlight: "Namwamba has a highly impressive profile as a public interest attorney and has previously been very active on the international lobbying circuit, strongly advocating for international human rights and fair-trade practices."

He was appointed as Foreign Affairs CAS in January 2018 and previously served as an MP in the 10th and 11th Parliaments.

The former MP has also been in the Cabinet as the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs.

“His reign is remembered for the enactment of the long-desired Sports Act, actualizing the National Youth Council strengthening of the National Youth Service (NYS) and streamlining the National Youth Enterprise Fund.