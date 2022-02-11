RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

3 times DP Ruto & allies were caught endorsing Raila by mistake [Videos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

In the span of just 1 week, DP Ruto, Wetangula and Khalwale have thrice endorsed Odinga by mistake.

Deputy President William Ruto, Boni Khalwale and Moses Wetangula
The campaign season toward Kenya's 2022 General Election has kicked off with politicians now going all out in crisscrossing the country in search of votes.

New formations have come up and allegiances have shifted as leaders try to position themselves strategically for an ultimate win.

Now, more than before, politicians are actively planning, announcing and conducting rallies. With such a rigorous schedule, it is no surprise that some of them have been caught misspeaking.

In this article, we look at how recently key figures in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp have appeared to endorse Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid by mistake.

During a public rally in Kwale last weekend, the deputy president was caught on camera campaigning for the re-election of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

While praising the governor as a hard-working leader, he urged the crowd to support the incumbent leader but fluttered after he almost mentioned Odinga’s name.

Huyu mchapa kazi... Amechapa kazi ya taifa pamoja na sisi… Hebu tuonyeshe kwa mkono wale watapigia Rail...ndugu yetu Salim Mvurya

"(He is a hardworker... We've worked with him in the National Government... Can I say by show of hands who will vote for Rail...our brother Salim Mvurya),” the DP spoke, in a quick save.

Later during the week, aspiring Kakamega Governor Boni Khalwale became the next victim of a slip of the tongue.

During a media briefing in Kakamega, Khalwale mistakenly said that since ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Senator Moses Wetangula joined the DP’s camp, polls had indicated a rise in the popularity of "One Kenya Alliance" in the Western region.

The comment took Kenyans by surprise because the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is currently headed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, his Narc-Kenya counterpart Martha Karua and KANU's Gideon Moi, an elections outfit in talks to work with Odinga.

Nina uhakika kwamba kulingana na sayansi ya kura ya maoni, tangu Mudavadi ajiunge na sisi [Kenya Kwanza], support ya One Kenya Alliance imepanda Western

"(I agree with the election polls when they indicate that since Mudavadi joined us [Kenya Kwanza], support for One Kenya Alliance in the Western region has increased),” Khalwale said.

Former Vice President Mudavadi was kicked out of OKA after his dalliance with their opponents, UDA, became public.

To crown the week of slip-ups, Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula almost endorsed the Azimio la Umoja alliance in front of DP Ruto.

In Kuresoi on Friday, the DP kept referring to Odinga’s outfit as “Wale watu wa kuzimia” a term that seemed to have stuck in Wetangula’s memory.

Zimia is a Swahili homophone for the word 'azimio' which, when translated from what Dr Ruto uttered, ends up being a taunt with the meaning 'the fainters'.

Tumekuja hapa na William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua and wengine wote, kuwaomba kitu moja, muunge mkono Azim…group yetu ya Kenya Kwanza

"(We're here with William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua and others asking for one thing, support Azim... our group Kenya Kwanza),” he corrected himself before going on with his speech.

Denis Mwangi

