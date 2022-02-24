DP Ruto's camp responds to Uhuru's Sagana 3 salvos

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa expressed disappointment over President Kenyatta’s message to church leaders, in which he accused them of allowing politicians to use the pulpit to advance their political ambitions.

The head of state had slammed clergymen, asking them to be contented with the little offering from their loyal congregations instead of accepting millions donated by corrupt individuals.

“For heaven’s sake! Crying out loud, leave our clergy alone. You can insult us but respect our religious leaders. The same people you call liars were there to pray for you over ICC,” Ichungwa said.

On his part, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro claimed that President Kenyatta presided over an unjust government and accused him of frustrating traders in the country.

“You have collapsed our economy, borrowed unsustainable amounts of Public debt most of which have been stolen by those close to you.

“You have literally made sure no businessman from Mt Kenya will enjoy their sweat without undue harassment. All Millionaires made by President Kibaki have all been impoverished deliberately by your regime,” the Kiharu MP alleged.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kangata criticised the head of state for addressing the crowd in his vernacular Gikuyu language, describing the event as a tribal gathering.

Ford-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula, one of the principals in the Kenya Kwanza alliance, said that President Kenyatta ought to have used the national language during the meeting at Sagana State Lodge.

Uhuru gives Dr Ruto an ultimatum

In his address, the head of state called out DP Ruto’s presidential campaign for what he termed as outright lies.

He accused them of lying to Kenyan voters by saying that they were intended to whip up emotion.

He reiterated that he was not interested in extending his term and was looking forward to handing over the instruments of power to his preferred successor Raila Odinga.

Campaigning for the former Prime Minister, he explained that their working relationship had resulted in many of the successes of his second term.

“I inherited a Sh5 trillion economy, I will hand over a Sh13 trillion economy to..." Uhuru prompted, to a crowd that would respond with, “Baba,” to which he agreed.

Without mentioning his deputy, Dr William Ruto, President Kenyatta indicated that the fallout between the two of them was reconcilable but conditional.